2022 Budget: We will resolve impasse — Parliament assures Peace Council

General News of Sunday, 5 December 2021

Source: GNA

Leaders of both sides, Mr Osei Kyei Mensah Bonsu, majority leader, and Mr Haruna Iddrisu, minority leader, told the Council, they had made concessions and that a committee of 20 members drawn from both sides had been set up to dialogue towards finding a solution to the impasse as soon as practicable.



A statement from the National Peace Council, signed by its Chairman, Reverend Dr. Ernest Adu-Gyamfi, and copied to the Ghana News Agency in Accra, said the leadership gave the assurance as their responses when the Council had separate meetings with both sides on Thursday December 2, 2021.



It noted that the Council had followed with concern, the “current happenings” in Parliament regarding the approval of the 2022 budget policy of government, and in both meetings, expressed worry about the “disturbing happenings” and called for calm.



The Council urged the leaders to resort to dialogue and consensus building in resolving the impasse.



“The Council in further pursuit of the above discussions, appeals to both sides of the House to continue the path of dialogue in resolving the current impasse and those that may occur in the future,” the statement said.



The Council urged the media and all those who made statements on the matter, to exercise maximum restraint in their pronouncements to protect the peace, stability, and the integrity of the nation.