2022 Budget: Stephen Ntim calls for support for implementation

New Patriotic Party(NPP) stalwart and National Chairman hopeful, Stephen Ntim has called on Ghanaians to give their backing to the 2022 Budget to ensure its approval and implementation as the government has them at heart.



According to him, Ghanaians should understand that this government seeks their interest and wellbeing and will continue to put in place practical measures that will bring about the needed development.



“I see this “Agyenkwa” budget as transformational and timely as it answers the current pressing issues like revenue mobilisation, entrepreneurship, health, youth employment, cyber security, digital and infrastructure, among others. I also commend the government for removing the road toll as it addresses issues around the current heavy traffic situations in some part of the country as a result of the locations of some of the toll booths and so on. So Ghanaians should support this budget to ensure its full implementation.”



The former National First Vice Chairman of the NPP said this while interacting with the media after the budget presentation.



The 2022 Budget presented in Parliament by the Finance Minister, Ken Ofori Atta on Wednesday, November 18, 2021 has left a section of the Ghanaian populace divided especially with the scrapping of road tolls which has affected the business of hawkers.



The hawkers who ply their trade at tollbooths are complaining that they were taken by surprise when the government implemented the directive in the 2022 Budget in less than 24 hours of its presentation in Parliament.



Meanwhile, Members of Parliament will begin debate on the 2022 Budget Statement on Tuesday, November 23, 2021.