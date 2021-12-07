2022 Budget: Parliament adopts modifications despite stiff opposition by Minority

General News of Tuesday, 7 December 2021

Finance Minister write to Speaker on modification of budget



Lawmakers in contention over proposed e-levy



Parliament adopts modification of budget statement



Ghana’s eighth Parliament has adopted modifications made to the 2022 budget statement and economic policy.



This comes after the Minister for Finance, Ken Ofori-Atta revealed he had written to the Speaker of the Parliament announcing some modifications to the budget presented before the House on November 17, 2021.



But despite stiff opposition and contention over the approval of the budget statement by the Minority Caucus in parliament, First Deputy Speaker, Joseph Osei-Owusu who sat in as Speaker for Tuesday’s proceeding directed for the modifications to be adopted and attached to the budget statement presented.



Prior to the adoption, Minority Leader, Haruna Iddrisu said his side is ready to kick against the proposed electronic transactions levy also known as the 'e-levy'.



“It is true that we engaged. We were part of the engagement, but at that engagement, regrettably and unfortunately, on the matter of e-levy we could not have agreement and consensus. We believe that the e-levy is punitive, and will undermine our quest to grow a digital economy in seeking to tax transactions,” Haruna Iddrisu said on the Floor of Parliament.



Meanwhile, Ken Ofori-Atta addressing journalists at a press conference on Monday December 6, said modifications have been made to four key issues out of the five raised by stakeholders including the Minority in Parliament.



These include the Agyapa Royalties deal, Tidal Waves and Sea Defence project which rendered about 3,000 people homeless at Keta, Anlo and Ketu South constituencies, the GNPC-Aker Energy transaction, as well as the reversal of Benchmark Values.



He revealed that government intends to amend the two paragraphs that contain references to the Agyapa Royalties Transaction, an amendment to reflect the resolution of Parliament in the Aker Energy deal and GH¢10 million allocated for a feasibility study for the Keta Sea defence wall project.