2022 Budget: Never again should we have a hung Parliament - Napo tells NPP

General News of Monday, 6 December 2021

Source: peacefmonline.com

The New Patriotic Party (NPP) has been urged to work hard in ensuring that it garners a strong majority in Parliament.



Ghana currently has a hung parliament with 137 on each side (Minority and Majority) and one independent candidate who has decided to do business with the NPP side.



NPP felt the effect of a hung Parliament during the approval of the 2022 'Agyenkwa' Budget. Some NPP Members of Parliament have narrated how their leadership had to make calls continuously just to make sure they have the numbers.



Matthew Opoku Prempeh, Minister of Energy had earlier indicated how he went to the House despite not feeling well.



