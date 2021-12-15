2022 Budget: NDC behaving like a kid who saw his father after losing a fight - Majority Leader

General News of Wednesday, 15 December 2021

Minister for Parliamentary Affairs and Majority Leader, Hon. Osei Kyei-Mensah-Bonsu, has lashed out at the minority in parliament for their incessant attacks against the 2022 Budget Statement and Economic Policy of government.



According to him, the minotiy are behaving like a child who has found his father after losing a fight at the play ground.



Speaking On Okay FM's 'Ade Akye Abia' programme, he explained that he cannot understand why the minority are trying to make things difficult for themselves and not accepting that the 2022 budget has been approved by the August House.



"They understand the processes and the standing orders of the House but because of their parochial interest and their penchant for notoriety they don't want the House to have a decent discussion on the 2022 budget," he said.



Meanwhile, discussion of the 2022 budget has begun at the committee level where most of the budgetary allocations for state institutions have been approved already.



He further added that if they insist on waiting for Speaker Alban Sumana Bagbin to return from his trip before they will accord Hon. Joe Osei-Owusu some respect as a Speaker of the House, they will also wait for the Speaker to take over his seat as the Speaker of the House.



"We will all wait for Speaker to come," Osei Kyei-Mensah-Bonsu added.



Background



A motion filed by the Minority National Democratic Congress (NDC) in parliament seeking to overturn the approval of the government 2022 Budget Statement and Economic Policy has been rejected.



The Tamale South Member of Parliament (MP), Haruna Iddrisu filed the motion, seeking to overturn the December 1, 2021 ruling which admitted the motion on the 2022 budget statement of government moved by the Minister of Finance, Ken Ofori-Atta.



Giving reason for the bounced motion, the Clerk of Parliament, Cyril Nsiah, in a letter on behalf of the Member of Parliament (MP) for Bekwai said, “pursuant to Order 13(2) of the Standing Orders of Parliament, has directed that I inform you that your motion is not admitted”.



Responding to the rejection of the motion in a letter dated December 13, 2021 to the First Deputy Speaker, Haruna Iddrisu was of the view that the First Deputy Speaker, Joseph Osei-Owusu exhibited political bias in not admitting the motion filed by him as the caucus’s leader on Tuesday, December 7, 2021.



The letter continued that the decision by the First Deputy Speaker is an affront to standing orders of the House, indicating that they are waiting for the Speaker to return from his sick leave in Dubai for them to file a fresh motion aimed at overturning the budget.



“Kindly take note that the NDC Minority Caucus, which I lead and my good self, vehemently disagree with your position on the motion and your conduct in this matter. We take a strong view that your conduct affronts Orders 79, 81, 82 and 90 of our Standing Orders and can no longer be tolerated. In that regard, we have resolved to pursue this matter further with the Right Honourable Speaker upon his return,” the letter mentioned.



