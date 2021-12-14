2022 Budget: NDC acting the same way they did during 2020 polls – Sulemana Braimah

Politics of Tuesday, 14 December 2021

Source: mynewsgh.com

Executive Director for the Media Foundation for West Africa (MFWA) Sulemana Braimah has questioned whether the largest opposition political party in Ghana National Democratic Congress (NDC) can be trusted.



His question comes after claims the Minority was defeated even though they were optimistic that they had rejected the 2022 budget.



Sulemana Braimah who asked this question in a post shared on Facebook said the NDC has sown seeds of mistrust among the people of Ghana considering their inconsistency in recent times.



He cited their claim of winning the 2020 elections which later turned out they had lost woefully but just raised the hopes of their supporters.



“On the 2022 budget, the NDC caucus in Parliament just acted like their party did in the last election. “We have won, we have won” only to suffer a humiliating defeat.”



He added while questioning the party’s representatives in parliament’s position on the 2022 budget saying “On the budget, they claimed, “we have rejected it, we have rejected it, only to be humiliated in the end. I hope one day, we can trust what they claim or say. Now, we don’t even know their true position on the budget and the catastrophic E-levy. At some point, their leader says he agrees to a 1% E-levy. At the same time, the same minority group says their position remain unchanged. Then you are left wondering, which position they are talking about. The position of their leader or which position?”



Adding that “Then my friend Okudzeto Ablakwa is reported to be claiming some sort of victory over what he says is cabinet withdrawal of the allocation of Ghc241million E-levy service fee. Then you wonder why will that be of interest. If there is no E-levy will there be an E-levy service fee? What the people are opposed to, and will suffer from, is the E-levy itself and that is what the people were looking up to the opposition to save them from”.



To him, the NDC and its parliamentarians especially have given the Ghanaian people hopeless hope and wonders when the people of Ghana can trust the NDC especially when the country needs an alternative.



“In the end, the people were just given a hopeless hope. The masses had hoped that for once, the opposition will use their numbers to truly defend their interest. At this stage, I foresee E-levy in operation. I hope one day, we can trust what the NDC says or claims.”



Read His Full Post Below



