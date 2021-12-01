2022 Budget: Majority leader lacks 'leadership' - Former MP

General News of Wednesday, 1 December 2021

Source: atinkaonline.com

A former Member of Parliament for Buem Constituency, Mr Daniel Kosi Ashiamah says the Majority Leader, Mr Osei Kyei Mensah Bonsu lacks leadership, hence the fiasco in Parliament over the 2022 budget.



The 2022 budget statement was on Friday rejected by the country’s Parliament after a heated debate.



The rejection was made possible after all 137 Minority Members of Parliament (MPs) voted against the motion on Friday while members of the Majority Caucus had abandoned their seats in protest against alleged bias on the part of the Speaker of Parliament



Prior to the crucial voting, the Speaker had called for a head count to establish if the House had form a quorum in order to proceed.



A quorum was formed per the Speaker’s judgement even though members of the Majority caucus had staged a walkout .



All members of the Minority Caucus proceeded to reject the 2022 budget when the question on the motion for the approval of the budget was put out.



The House is expected to reconvene today, Tuesday November 30th to deliberate further on the matter as the Majority cry foul.



Speaking with Ekourba Gyasi Simpremu on Atinka TV’s morning show, Ghana Nie, Mr Mr Daniel Kosi Ashiamah said, “With what happened on Friday, I want to tell all the NPP people there or Ghanaians that it is lack of leadership. I am talking about Kyei Mensah Bonsu, he is the leader of the House and Government Business, Minister for Parliamentary Affairs, He lacks the leadership and I am not the one to tell the NPP to sack him,” he said.



He continued that,” A Leader of Government Business who had the budget seeking its approval, what were you doing from morning till the Speaker took the decision?”