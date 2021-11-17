2022 Budget: MPs interact while awaiting Ofori-Atta's arrival

General News of Wednesday, 17 November 2021

Source: www.ghanaweb.com

It is a full house in Parliament today, November 17, 2021 while Members of the august House await the arrival of the Finance Minister, Ken Ofori-Atta.



The Finance Minister is expected to deliver the 2022 Budget before Parliament. The presentation is in accordance with Article 179 of the 1992 Constitution and section 21 of the Public Financial Management Act, 2016 (Act 921).



Both Majority and Minority Caucus have come in their numbers to hear what the Finance Minister has to say with respect to Ghana's economy and government's fiscal policy.



Lawmakers from both sides of the aisle have since been engaging in chatter amid laughs and selfie moments.



Meanwhile, ahead of the presentation, some financial and economic analysts, as well as professional and trade organisations, have expressed varied expectations on the Budget.



Some have called for the adoption of rather pragmatic measures toward sealing revenue leakages in the country's tax system while others have been called for the scrapping of a number of taxes, measures to reduce the high cost of living, among others.











