2022 Budget: Ken Ofori-Atta arrives in Parliament

Ken Ofori-Atta will deliver the 2022 budget statement
Dr. Mahamudu Bawumia will not be in parliament
Ghana has been faced with many economic challenges lately
Finance Minister, Ken Ofori-Atta, has arrived in parliament ahead of the presentation of the 2022 budget statement.
He arrived in his usual all white attire and holding a brief case, being typical of such occasions.
The 2022 budget presentation is an eagerly awaited one as the country has recently experienced a spike in prices of petroleum products and food prices.
The presentation, is in accordance with Article 179 of the 1992 Constitution and section 21 of the Public Financial Management Act, 2016 (Act 921).
