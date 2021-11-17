2022 Budget: How to ease the suffering of Ghanaians keeps Akufo-Addo awake at night - Ken Ofori-Atta

General News of Wednesday, 17 November 2021

The prices of petroleum products have increased in recent times



This has led to general high cost of living



Ken Ofori-Atta says current economic hardship keeps President Akufo-Addo awake at night



Minister of Finance Ken Ofori Atta has indicated that President Nana Addo Dankwa Akufo-Addo cannot sleep due to the current economic challenges citizens are enduring.



According to him, the president is concerned about the current economic hardship citizens are going through.



Delivering the 2022 budget statement on the floor of Parliament, Ken Ofori-Atta mentioned that the president was fully aware of the challenges of Ghanaians.



According to him, thoughts of the economic plight of Ghanaians keep the president awake at night.



"Mr Speaker, we are under no illusions as to the economic challenges facing our country today. How to ease the sufferings of Ghanaians, transform the economy to create jobs and share the expected wealth across all households, such as providing security and education, keeps the president awake at night.



"How to broaden the revenue base, keep a grip on expenditure, protect the public purse and at the same time build with urgency the needed infrastructure, collecting revenue, managing our debt and expenditure commitments, and paying the bills to stimulate economic activity are the orders he has given to us, his Ministers and other appointees, to carry out over the next three years," he said.



The country has recently experienced an astronomical increase in the price of petroleum products.



This has had a rippling effect on food prices on the market, which has skyrocketed, leading to a high cost of living.