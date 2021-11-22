2022 Budget: Check out 10 key highlights for the educational sector

General News of Monday, 22 November 2021

Source: universnewsroom.com

The Finance Minister, Ken Ofori-Atta, presented the government’s 2022 Budget Statement and Economic Policy to Parliament on Wednesday, November 17, 2021, was in accordance with Article 179 of the 1992 constitution.



The budget primarily focused on expanding on Ghana’s economic recovery from the COVID-19 pandemic, as well as creating a climate-friendly entrepreneurial state to address unemployment and import substitution.



The theme for the 2022 budget is Building A Sustainable Entrepreneurial Nation: Fiscal Consolidation and Job Creation.



Among other things, the Minister announced the introduction of new taxes, abolishment of road tolls, and some other interventions to meet the domestic revenue target.



Here are 10 key highlights on the Educational Sector



1. Government to absorb 2022 Basic Education Certificate Examination Registration Fees



In 2022, the Government intends on absorbing the examination registration fees of a projected number of 411,922 candidates.



2. Ministry of Education to conduct 2021 National Standardized Test For Primary Four Pupils



In line with the new pre-tertiary education curriculum, the Ministry of Education is expected to conduct the maiden edition of the National Standardized Test in December 2021 for all Primary Four pupils in public basic schools to assess their proficiency in literacy and numeracy



3. National Standardized Test to be conducted for Primary Two and Six Pupils in 2022



In 2022, the standard test will be conducted for Primary Two and Six pupils. The purpose of the Standardized Test is to course-correct the implementation of the new curriculum and provide the needed intervention for pupils who do not meet the proficiency levels.



4. Establishment of the University of Media Arts and Communication



In line with the Act establishing the University of Media Arts and Communication (UMAC), the Ministry will merge the Ghana Institute of Languages (GIL), the Ghana Institute of Journalism (GIJ), and the National Film and Television Institute (NAFTI) into a single university.



5. Free SHS Programme to cover all first-year students in public TVET Institutes



As provided for under Section 55 of the Pre-Tertiary Education Act, 2020 (Act 1049), In 2022, the Ministry will

expand the Free SHS Programme to cover all first-year students in public TVET Institutes as provided for under the Act.



6. Rehabilitation and upgrading of Technical universities



Pursuant to Section 55 of the Pre-Tertiary Education Act, 2020 (Act1049), the Ministry established a TVET Service to manage, oversee and implement approved national policies and programmes. In 2022, the Ministry will expand the Free SHS Programme to cover all first-year students in public TVETInstitutes as provided for under the Act.949. In 2022, the Ministry will continue with the implementation of the various reforms and projects in the TVET sector, including the rehabilitation and upgrading of technical universities, upgrading and modernisation of the erstwhile 34 NVTI centres, retooling of TVET Institutes and establishing 10 State-of-the-Art TVET

Institutes.



7. Implementation of a two-year pilot project to integrate ICT into the early childhood educational system



The Ministry initiated the process for the implementation of a two-year pilot project to develop and integrate Information Communication Technology (ICT) into the early childhood educational system. The project will integrate computer-based learning solutions in 50 selected Kindergartens (KG). The project will also improve and strengthen the professional capacity of KG teachers and specialists across a range of developmental domains.



8. Complementary Education Act 2020 Act 1055 to be operationalised in 2022



The government is expected to operationalise the complementary Education

Agency Act, 2020 (Act 1055) for the Non-Formal Education Division. In addition, the Agency will initiate processes for the establishment of Multipurpose Community Learning Centres in each of the 16 regions. The Agency will open additional 253 classes to bring the total number of classes to 2,720 with 68,000 learners across the country.



9. Common Core Programm Curricula to accommodate Special Education Needs



In 2022, the National Council for Curriculum and Assessment will unpack the Standards-Based Curriculum and the Common Core Programme Curricula to accommodate learners with special education needs.



10. Additional 1,000,000 pupils to benefit from School Feeding Programme



The Ghana School Feeding Programme fed 3,448,065 pupils in 10,832 public basic schools with one hot nutritious meal every school-going day in 2021. This number will increase to 4 million pupils in the coming year. The Programme provided employment for 32,496 caterers and created a ready market for local farmers.