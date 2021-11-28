2022 Budget: Call 1000 press conferences if you like - Sam George to Majority

General News of Sunday, 28 November 2021

Source: www.ghanaweb.com

Sam Nartey George, Member of Parliament for Ningo Prampram has signalled to the Majority Group that press conferences will not be the way to contest the rejection of the 2022 Budget by the Minority.



In a Twitter post on Saturday, November 27; a day after the budget was rejected en bloc by 137 Minority MPs; Sam George asked the Majority to finish the conferences and tough posturing and come and face them in the House.



"You can call a 1000 press conferences and do all the tough posturing. When you finish, we are waiting for you in the Chamber. Enjoy your weekend. Cheers," his tweet read.



A related post on Sunday called out legal luminaries who are interpreting the legality or otherwise of the vote that rejected the ballot.



It read: "Legal toiletries, sorry luminaries, so called. Your partisan lenses have clouded your objectivity. Shame on you for your shallow analysis. I am in the Chamber, come and get me."



Sam George led a Minority presser last week when it appeared that MPs from the Majority caucus had failed to enter the chamber at an advertised time.



Budget rejected, Majority reject ‘rejection’



A one-sided House (the Minority Caucus en bloc) on Friday, November 26, voted to reject the 2022 Budget presented before the house by Finance Minister Ken Ofori-Atta on November 17.



The Majority Group had earlier walked out of the House after a disagreement with the Speaker on his order to have all non-MPs to leave the floor of the house for a crucial voice vote.



The vote in question was to determine whether a request by the Finance Minister for Parliament to give him time to consult with leadership of the house on aspects of the budget before the approval vote is held.



Bagbin later allowed the 137 Minority MPs to vote on the Minister’s prayer, which was rejected before they also voted en bloc to reject the 2022 budget as presented by Ofori-Atta.



The Majority in a later press conference accused the Speaker of engaging in unconstitutionality vowing to right the wrong that the Speaker and the Minority committed when the House reconvenes coming Tuesday.



