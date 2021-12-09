2022 Budget: Boycotting Parliament not an option for NDC MPs – Asiedu Nketia

General News of Thursday, 9 December 2021

Source: starrfm.com.gh

The Opposition National Democratic Congress (NDC) has stated that boycotting Parliament by its lawmakers would not yield the intended results in the wake of the 2022 budget.



Speaking at a public forum dubbed “Awudie Budget’, the General Secretary of the NDC, Johnson Asiedu Nketia stated that boycotting Parliament would not be in their best interest and the Ghanaian people who are depending on the party.



He reiterated that the NDC would also make sure that they are represented at all Parliamentary Committee meetings where more essential facts are discussed.



“We still stand firmly with our initial position if they are able to bulldoze it through, we have agreed with our Members of Parliament that boycotting is not an option. Because if we boycott what it means is that all other stages will be rerolled. So we will be present and undertake key responsibilities to hold the elephant accountable,” he assured.



The forum held at Alisa Hotel in Accra on Wednesday, 8th December 2021, had the main speakers as Member of Parliament for Bolga Central, Isaac Adongo and Asonafo South MP, Eric Opoku.



Mr. Asiedu Nketia in his remark pointed out that NDC believes in taxation adding that their mode is to make sure that those who have the capacity to pay tax do so to support the less privileged.



“We believe that the MoMo tax is not going to help Ghanaians particularly the vulnerable ones. And the problems that have been brought about by this COVID which the government have touted all along in the budget presentation. We believe that it is rather going to burden the vulnerable in society.



“There have been misconceptions that the NDC is against taxation, I want everybody to know that NDC is not against taxation and in fact our philosophy is based on taxation. We believe in redistributive and redistributive is a means of sharing worth,” he touted.