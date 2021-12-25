2021 holds vital political lessons for parliament – Speaker

General News of Saturday, 25 December 2021

The Speaker of Parliament, Alban Bagbin, has stated that the year under review for the legislative arm of government holds very important lessons for its political future.



In his Christmas message on behalf Members of Parliament (MPs) and the Parliamentary Service Board (PSB), the former Nadoli Kaleo MP thanked Ghanaians for their continues show of support despite the excesses in the 8th parliament.



“We have been through a very significant year in many respects - a year which holds vital lessons for the future of our political, economic and social agenda. With the year coming to an end and the festive season upon us, this is the time to express my appreciation to all Ghanaians for the support, love, prayers and criticisms that have combined to bring us this far.



"The interest demonstrated by you all in what we do is a manifestation of the extent to which you have invested in the sustenance of Ghana’s democracy and the strengthening of the legislature. Parliament would not have made it this far, neither would I as Speaker of Parliament, without the support of the good people of Ghana," he said.



Alban Bagbin ended his statement by wishing all Ghanaians you a “joyous Christmas and a new year full of successes.”



Background



It will be recalled that the outcome of the 2020 elections saw the election 137 legislators each for political rival parties, National Democratic Congress and New Patriotic Party (NPP) and an independent candidate who was "cast out" of the NPP.



In what has been described as a hung parliament, many political scientists indicated at the time that it will be interesting to see how the two political rivals collaborated in the House considering the almost equal numbers of MPs.



At the inauguration of the 8th parliament, Alban Bagbin (NDC) in a chaotic election shrug of competition from the NPP’s Professor Mike Oquaye to emerge victorious in the speakership race.



This was the first time in the country’s political history that a Speaker was not from the governing party.



Again, the consideration of the 2022 budget statement presented a unique situation in the chamber where Bekwai MP and first deputy speaker, Joseph Osei Owusu, presiding on the day counted himself as the “138th MP” to forum quorum to rescind an earlier rejection of the budget by all minority MPs.







The majority side consequently moved and approved the 2022 budget.



Another instance in parliament’s chamber was the vote to determine whether or not the e-levy bill should be considered under a certificate of urgency.



The Parliamentary sitting on Monday, December 20, 2021, was a sight to behold as parliamentarians threw punches at each other. This followed a disagreement on whether to allow Joe Wise to participate in the voting process.







Earlier before the parliamentary sitting was suspended for Joe Wise to take the chair, Second Deputy Speaker, Andrew Asiamah had ruled on a voice vote in favour of the Majority to have the bill considered under a certificate of urgency.



Registering his displeasure with the ruling, Minority Chief Whip, Mohammed-Mubarak Muntaka, called for a vote of division where all non-MPs vacate the lobby whiles MPs proceed with the voting process.



Andrew Asiamah suspended parliamentary sitting for an hour only for the House to resume with Joe Wise in the chair.



After hearing what had transpired, he agreed to the minority’s request for a vote of division but announced that he will participate in the voting process.



The voting began with each MP on the majority side name being mentioned and counted but chaos broke out on the floor of parliament when Joe Osei-Owusu attempted to give way to Andrew Asiamah to take over proceedings to enable him cast his ballot.







