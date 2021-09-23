2021 edition of New Africa mentorship program ends successfully

General News of Thursday, 23 September 2021

Source: Verbal Transformers

The 2021 edition of “The New Africa” mentorship program was held on Tuesday, 21st of September at TV Africa Ghana Studio 2 as part of the celebration of Osagyefo Dr. Kwame Nkrumah’s birthday.



The initiative has been running for 5years now on both regional and national platforms, as part of our National Core Subjects Quiz project.



For this year’s edition, it was absolutely thought-provoking and electrifying as the mentors shared their precious time and wisdom with the audience onsite and Live on TV Africa (Live in 48 countries) as well as the various social media platforms (live streaming).



The welcome address was delivered by MR. Albert Tetteh Amafu, founder and C.E.O PAL Foundation & National Core Subjects Quiz, an Engineer, Prolific Writer, Spoken Word Minister & Creative Content developer.



In his speech, he profoundly expressed his gratitude to TV Africa for being their main media partner and sponsor of this event. He added that, “Several years have faded away yet we still have ‘The New Africa’ dream seeming to be impossible, because of how terribly the negativities of history are being repeated by the leaders of today.



“A lot have been done in several ways to restructure the system via other mentorship platforms, but not so many focus on transforming the thought processes of the citizens, especially the youths, to align with and expedite the building of The New Africa, hence changing the negative narrative. Also, most people passionately talk about their mentors with no hope of ever getting to meet them some day.



“Surprisingly, many of these mentors are the ones they (the masses) see on the screens and social media platforms, therefore there must be a welcoming platform created to guide the citizenry on this subject matter amongst others and as well bridge the gap between them. This will undoubtedly foster the unique kind of unity and love we want to see, which are imperative to building the United Africa.



“The youths will get to meet and have profitable discussions with their esteemed mentors, being exceptionally inspired much more than they ever felt from afar. In addition, we have secured a slot on TV AFRICA to always go live on TV, because many face challenges of getting to venues where worthwhile programs like this are held. Some are due to low self-esteem: the thoughts of not having beautiful dresses and footwear for such events, poverty mentality, etc. Amidst all, we still have to reach everyone, leaving no stone unturned, because we all have a role to play in the achievement ‘The New Africa’.”



The mentors, all beautifully seated on stage, then took turns to share on specific topics after which we entered into the “Questions and Answers” segment.



It was another educative and fun-filled segment. Lots of questions (specific/general) were asked and the mentors again took turns to answer all. The audience enjoyed every bit of it as the given answers were satisfying. Creative art performances were not left out of this significant global event.



Intermittently, Verbal Transformers blessed the audiences with heart-stirring performances (Cultural dances, poetry/spoken word). It was indeed an unforgettable experience.



