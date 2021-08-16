2021 WASSCE: PASCO delay won’t affect students – Africa Education Watch

General News of Monday, 16 August 2021

Source: starrfm.com.gh

The Africa Education Watch says the delays in the arrival of past questions for final year secondary school students will not affect them as the West Africa Senior School Certificate Examination (WASSCE) begins.



The past questions for final year students which cost the nation over GHC34 million cedis, are yet to arrive in most secondary schools even though the examination begins today.



The Ghana Education Service is yet to provide responses for the delays.



Speaking to Francis Abban on Morning Starr, the Executive Director of Africa Education Watch, Kofi Asare, said the students are capable of preparing for the exams without the past questions.



“I haven’t heard anything about some students receiving past questions. As of Friday, we did a scan of most of the schools and none had received past questions. We don’t want students to think that the past questions are made to prepare them for a particular paper. That shouldn’t be the idea. Past questions are made to shape how you answer questions.



“Last year, we raised issues about the delay in the release of the past questions and we were told it’s because of #COVID19. Unfortunately, the same thing is happening this year. The delay in this one will not affect academic performance but our spending expediency. It will not affect student performance because last year’s past questions are still sitting in schools,” he said.



Also commenting on the development, the General Secretary of the Ghana National Association of Teachers (GNAT) Thomas Musa said students do not need the past questions to prepare for the examination.



“We are saying that the system is not broken, so you don’t fix it. Once in the past, these things have been given, we are saying in the next academic year, put it in the cloud, and let the students go and download them.



“If something is not broken, why do you fix it? The schools and students always have a way of getting their past questions from WAEC, and it’s not come to our attention that the system is broken”.