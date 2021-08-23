2021 WASSCE: Leakage claims by EduWATCH false, misleading – WAEC

General News of Monday, 23 August 2021

Source: starrfm.com.gh

The West Africa Examination Council (WAEC) has denied reports of the leakage of the Food and Nutrition examination paper, which was written last Friday, August 30, 2021.



The Executive Director of the African Education Watch (EduWATCH), Kofi Asare claimed on social media that it had taken steps to notify WAEC of the leak noting, “We reported to West African Examinations Council (WAEC) at 11:10 AM, and can now confirm it is indeed a genuine leak. The paper is just starting at the Centres”.



EduWATCH further noted it had activated its monitoring systems to check the activities of WAEC during the 2021 WASSCE for school candidates with the help of OXFAM. It said the exercise is aimed at ensuring there is improve accountability in the Education Assessment Sector.



However, reacting to the report, the Head of National Office, WAEC, Wendy E. Addy-Lamptey, said the report by the Eduwatch is untrue and misleading.



“Ladies and gentlemen, we wish to put out that the information put out by EduWATCH about the alleged leakage of the food and nutrition paper on Friday is untrue. It is misleading, and it’s creating anxiety among the candidates and among our public,” she told a news conference Monday.



WASSCE



This year’s examination commenced on Monday, August 16, 2021.



WAEC has disclosed over 446,000 students from various Senior High schools (SHSs) across the country registered to sit for this year’s West African Senior School Certificate Examination (WASSCE).