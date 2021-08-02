2021 Population and Housing Census 99% complete, Greater Accra left – GSS

General News of Monday, 2 August 2021

Source: classfmonline.com

The Ghana Statistical Service (GSS) has set August 8, 2021, to withdraw all census officers from the field and bring data collection for the 2021 Population and Housing Census to a close.



The GSS will, between now and August 8, correct errors and do quality assurance spot checks nationwide.



The public has been urged to expect census officials to visit their households or call to verify data collected by enumerators on toll-free 0800-426-426



So far, the Service says they are 99 percent complete in all 16 regions with the exception of the Greater Accra Region with 93 percent completion.



Updating journalists on the progress of the exercise, Government Statistician, Prof Samuel Kobina Annim appealed to citizens who have not yet been counted to avail themselves for enumeration