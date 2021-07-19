2021 Population Census mop-up exercise ends

General News of Monday, 19 July 2021

Source: GNA

The seven-day mop-up exercise which was announced by the Ghana Statistical Service on Monday, July 12, to complete work in the outstanding enumeration areas ended on Sunday, July 18, 2021.



The Service is expected to update the public on the completion rate for the exercise or whether there will be an extension in some of the areas still not covered.



The 2021 Population and Housing Census, which commenced on Sunday, June 27, officially ended on Sunday, July 11.



Professor Samuel Kobina Annim, the Government Statistician on Wednesday, July 14, says 85 per cent of households have been counted as of the 14th day of the Census.



He said North East Region recorded the highest figure with 99 per cent of households enumerated while Greater Accra recorded the least with 64 per cent and the remaining regions achieved above 80 per cent of enumeration.



The Government Statistician given an update on the ongoing census exercise said enumeration was continuing in selected districts that were unable to complete enumeration by the 11th day of the exercise.



He said the reasons include the unwillingness of residents to participate in the census, inaccessibility of respondents during the daytime, and larger than expected populations in rapidly growing urban areas.



The districts include Nsawam Adoagyiri Municipal, Wassa Amenfi Central, Awutu Senya East Municipal, Ayawaso West Municipal, Gomoa East, Ga East, Kpone Katamanso, Tema West, Ledzokuku, and La Nkwantanang-Madina Municipal.



The Professor assured the public who were yet to be counted that no one would be left behind, stressing that the 2021 PHC aimed for complete coverage and generation of quality data for decision-making.



“Census Management is appealing to the members of the public who are unwilling to be enumerated to cooperate with Enumerators and to persons yet to be counted. Please make yourselves available by using the call-back card or informing your neighbours when you will be available”, he said.



“Members of the public who have not been counted should contact the census call centre on the toll-free number 0800-426-426, 059-147-6893, 059-147-6895, 055-162-5567, or 020-685-0157”, he added.



The 2021 PHC will provide important information to support the evidence-based implementation of the national development agenda and support the tracking of achievements of the Sustainable Development Goals and Agenda 2063 of the African Union, among others.



The 2021 PHC is seeking to gather information on key issues, including travel history of household members who have migrated abroad, Socio-demographic characteristics, literacy and education, economic activity.



The rest of the indicators are difficulties in performing daily living activities, ownership, and usage of Information Communication Technology devices, children born to women, 12 years or over, deaths of household members within the past 12 months, housing conditions, sanitation, and source of water, lighting and cooking fuel.



The listing of structures started on Sunday, June 13, 2021.