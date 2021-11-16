2021 Police Recruitment: Medical professionals, lawyers to be screened

General News of Tuesday, 16 November 2021

Source: GNA

The Police Administration will screen medical professionals and lawyers for recruitment into the Ghana Police Service on Wednesday, November 17, 2021, and Thursday, November 18, 2021.



A statement, signed by Assistant Commissioner of Police (ACP), Kwesi Ofori, Director-General, Public Affairs, urged all applicants who qualified under the medical professionals and lawyers categories of the recruitment exercise to check the Service’s online portal for further details on the screening process.



The screening centres for the qualified applicants are: Action Chapel Location A and B; Police Church, License Office (37); Police Church, Odorkor; National Police Training School (NPTS), Tesano (Pentagon) and National Police Training School (NPTS), Tesano (Nondenominational Church).



The statement asked the applicants to report to the screening centres with proof of registration, all certificates (original copies), including SSCE/WASSCE, pin or retention certificate, National Service certificate and birth certificate.



It asked them to report to the assigned centres unaccompanied.



The statement also advised them to strictly adhere to the scheduled date and time to avoid overcrowding and chaos at the screening centres.



The statement said applicants who failed to abide by the reporting protocols would be disqualified.