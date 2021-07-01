2021 PHC exercise ongoing smoothly

Regional News of Thursday, 1 July 2021

Source: GNA

Chris Amewu, The Volta Regional Director for Ghana Statical Service( GSS) has disclosed that the ongoing 2021 Population and Housing Census( PHC) exercise has been smooth due to the publicity and public engagement in the region.



He noted that the active involvement of political, religious, and traditional leadership in the region created momentum for citizen participation in the exercise.



Mr Amewu revealed this in an interview with Ghana News Agency (GNA), adding that the exercise census data gathering was essential to the economic development of the country.



According to him, there have not been any major issues during the exercise, and that all equipment deployed for the exercise were also functioning effectively without posing any challenges.



Mr Amewu entreated the citizens to provide accurate information for a successful enumeration.



He advised all to observe the COVID-19 safety protocols as they patronised the exercise.