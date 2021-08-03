2021 PHC: GSS to withdraw from the field August 8

General News of Tuesday, 3 August 2021

Source: kasapafmonline.com

Ghana Statistical Service (GSS) has served notice it will end data collection for the 2021 Population and Housing Census (PHC) on Sunday, August 08, 2021.



A press statement issued by the Ghana Statistical Service said: “Between now and 8th August, we want all persons who have not yet been counted to come out and say they have not been counted.”



It added: “We appeal to the public to use the official channel for reporting • On the tollfree number 0800-426-426 or any of the other numbers 059-147-6895, 020-685-0157 059-147-6893, 059-147-6884, 020-685-0157, and 055-162- 5567.”



According to GSS, the period between now and 8th August will be used for the correction of errors and quality assurance spot checks nationwide.



Meanwhile, enumeration has concluded in all districts except for 8 districts yet to reach 95% completion rate.