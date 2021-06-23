2021 PHC: 75,000 census officers deployed so far – GSS

General News of Wednesday, 23 June 2021

The Head of Publicity, Education and Advocacy for the 2021 Census, Francis Nyarko Larbi, has disclosed that the Ghana Statistical Service has deployed about 75,000 census field officers to begin the 2021 Population and Housing Census.



He adds that among those deployed are supervisors, enumerators, among others to ensure the accurate collection of data.



In an interview with Samuel Eshun on e.TV Ghana’s ‘Fact Sheet’ show, he shared: “For now, we are looking at 75,000 officers, which include enumerators, supervisors and data quality monitors. They started on the 14th of this month, so they are currently in the second week”.



Francis explained that, at the moment, these officers are taking count of structures before the counting of people begins on 27th June 2021.



The 2021 PHC will be the first digital PHC in Ghana. The 2021 PHC will provide important information to support the evidence-based implementation of the national development agenda and support the tracking of achievements of the Sustainable Development Goals (SDGs) and Agenda 2063 of the African Union.



On Friday 19th March 2021, His Excellency the Vice President of the Republic of Ghana announced 27th June 2021 as the Census Night date for the upcoming Ghana 2021 Population and Housing Census (PHC).



The 2021 PHC was initially scheduled to be conducted in 2020 but had to be postponed due to the COVID-19 pandemic. Despite the challenges posed by the pandemic, the Service is on course for the collection of data in the second quarter of the year.