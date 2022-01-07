2021 NSMQ: Prempeh College presents trophy to Akufo-Addo

General News of Friday, 7 January 2022

The winners of the 2021 edition of the National Science and Maths Quiz (NSMQ), Prempeh College, have presented the trophy they won to the president of the Republic, Nana Addo Dankwa Akufo-Addo.



The ceremony, which took place at the Jubilee House on Thursday, January 6, 2022, saw in attendance some school officials together with the production team of the NSMQ as well other government officials.



Also in attendance were former president John Agyekum Kufuor, NSMQ Quiz Mistress, Prof Elsie Kaufmann and Education Minister, Dr. Yaw Osei Adutwum.



The presentation was part of a courtesy call on the president to officially inform him of the triumph of Prempeh College at last year’s NSMQ.



Taking to social media, President Akufo-Addo wrote, “On Thursday, 6th January 2022, the winners of the 2021 edition of the @NSMQGhana competition, @PrempehCollege, were at Jubilee House, the seat of the nation's presidency, in the company of the 2nd President of the 4th Republic, HE John Agyekum Kufuor, to present the trophy to me”.



Prempeh College beat off competition from six-time champions PRESEC Boys and Keta Senior High School to clinch their 5th trophy.



