2021 NSMQ: 7th title win only delayed but guaranteed – PRESEC students

General News of Sunday, 28 November 2021

NSMQ Prempeh College wins 2021 NSMQ



Prempeh beat Legon PRESEC to clinch 5th NSMQ title



Students of PRESEC express sadness over failure to win 7th NSMQ



Students of Legon Presbyterian Boys Senior High School (Presec), say nothing can stop their school from clinching a seventh National Science and Maths Quiz title.



The six-time champions of the annual competition made it to the final of the 2021 edition but lost with a difference of four points to Prempeh College.



Speaking to some PRESEC students a day after the finals, they expressed optimism for the future despite the disappointment suffered in the Friday, November 27, 2021, contest between their school, Prempeh College and Keta Senior High School.



On why their school lost the contest to Prempeh, the PRESEC boys cried of unfair treatment by the quiz mistress in her decision to award their opponent 15 extra seconds to solve the problem of the day.



“It was a cheat because Prempeh College they said their board got locked and that board during the semi-final, they were thought how to use it. So how come that your board was able to lock, and even when the board go lock and after the whole advert was done, they gave them extra 15 seconds. So you can see that the whole quiz it was a cheat to PRESEC. So for we, we know that we are the right winners,” one of the students expressed.



Another student added “It was sad but we are being grateful to God for what happened. Next year we will win, seven is coming home. We are bringing it to PRESEC.”



When the contest ended on Friday, Prempeh College were crowned champions of the 2021 edition having accumulated 53 points as against PRESEC’s 49 points.



Keta came in third with some 30 points.



Having grabbed their fifth title in the history of the competition, Prempeh would hope to win next year’s competition to be apar with PRESEC who have the most trophies – 6.



