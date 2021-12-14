2021 Delegates Conference will determine if you will break the 8 – Ex Prez Kufuor’s minister

Politics of Tuesday, 14 December 2021

A former deputy fisheries minister under the John Agyekum Kufuor administration, Daniel Dugan, has called for unity ahead of the New Patriotic Party’s (NPP’s) 2021 National Annual Delegates Conference.



He hinted that this congress will determine the NPP’s fate in 2024 and whether the party will be able to break the eight or not.



His comments come at the back of the recent development where supporters either Vice President Mahamudu Bawumia or Alan Kyeremanten have begun campaigning even though there have been several warnings for them to desist from campaigning.



Speaking to Happy FM’s Don Prah on the ‘Epa Hoa Daben’ show, he expressed, “This conference builds the foundation for 2024. It is not going to be the 2022 or 2023 conference that will determine 2024. If we come out of this conference united, then it will mean we will be breaking the eight in 2024. But if we come out with the attitude of not belonging to the NPP party, then it will be difficult to break the eight.”



Meanwhile, the Ashanti Regional Communication Director of the NPP, Kwasi Kyei Danso has advised party members to focus on promoting the party’s achievements as the Delegates’ Conference is imminent.



The governing New Patriotic Party (NPP) is set to hold its 2021 National Annual Delegates Conference from 18 to 20 December 2021 at the Baba Yara Sports Stadium in Kumasi.



The party has emphasized that attendance at the National Annual Delegates Conference shall be strictly by invitation, with full observance of all COVID-19 health protocols.



Even though the next general election will be held in 2024, there are already talks on which persons are qualified to be the next flagbearers of some major political parties in Ghana. For example, in the NPP, there have been discussions on who is fit to ‘break the eight’ for the party to retain power in 2024.



While some have supported Vice President Bawumia for the flagbearership position, some have thrown their weight behind Trade Minister Alan Kyeremanten.