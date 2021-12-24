2021 Christmas: John Mahama to deliver message to Ghanaians

General News of Friday, 24 December 2021

Former president of Ghana and flagbearer for the National Democratic Congress in the 2020 General elections, John Dramani Mahama will address Ghanaians tonight, Friday, December 24, 2021.



The address by the former president is expected to be a Christmas message which will air at 6:00 pm in the evening.



John Mahama announced this on his Facebook handle on Friday.



"Coming up on WoezorTV tonight at 6.00pm, former President John Dramani Mahama presents his 2021 Christmas Message to the people of Ghana."







Meanwhile, current President Nana Addo Dankwa Akufo-Addo is also expected to at the same time tonight deliver his Christmas message to Ghanaians, Jubilee House has announced.



He is expected to share his goodwill message to all citizens as they celebrate the festive season as well as highlight some prospects of the coming year.



Apart from sharing his goodwill message, the President is likely to urge Ghanaians to adhere to safety protocols with respect to the novel coronavirus as the country begins to witness another surge in cases of the Omicron variant.



The season of Christmas is marked across the world by Christians to celebrate the birth of Jesus Christ.