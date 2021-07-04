2021 Census official killed in fatal motor accident

Regional News of Sunday, 4 July 2021

Source: gossips24.com

One of the two Population and Housing Census officials has died in a fatal accident while riding a motorbike on the Zebilla-Saaka stretch of the Bolgatanga-Bawku-Pulmakom road in the Upper East Region.



The two officers identified as Faisal Issah, a nurse by profession, and Gifty Abane, a teacher by profession, were on their way to Googo and Tambiugu communities, suburbs of Zebilla to gather census data when the incident occurred.



Mr Issah who had picked Ms Abane on the motorbike ran into a faulty stationary vehicle which was parked off the main road for repair works.



According to Felix Geli, the Regional Statistician of the Ghana Statistical Service during an interview with the Ghana News Agency the accident occurred on Wednesday, June 30, 2021, at about 0630 hours.