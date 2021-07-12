2021 Census fairly successful - GSS

Regional News of Monday, 12 July 2021

Source: GNA

Mr. Isaac Addae, the Central Regional Statistician has described the 2021 population and housing census as fairly successful amidst few challenges encountered.



He noted that the challenges were some individual's unwillingness to fully cooperate with enumerators adding that it was expected and hence, it did not prevent enumerators from executing their duties.



In an interview with the Ghana News Agency (GNA) on Sunday, he urged all to avail themselves to be enumerated even after the official deadline for the exercise, because counting remained relevant till the last person was counted.



He blamed larger households in some Enumeration Areas (EA) as the cause of the delay in beating the clock.



“We need you to be patient with us because you need to be counted and we are doing our possible best to get done with the exercise, give them the right information, and don’t create problems for them”, he implored.



“By the close of the week, we should be done counting because we have assigned more hands to assist enumerators in large EAs” Mr. Addae added.



He said majority of the citizenry were counted and the Ghana Statistical Service could only make the right data available after everyone was counted.



The Regional Statistician said the counting would benefit all especially for students who needed to better their studies, the District Assembly for its effective operations, and even researchers to write accurate proposals.



On how the exercise would be rounded up, he said all data recorded would be forwarded to the GSS head office server to compile and analyze the data before the final report would be made.



Speaking to some residents in the Cape Coast Metropolis, Mr. Richard Fynn, a teacher who had gone through the exercise successfully, said the process of getting counted was not stressful adding that it was just about dedicating a few minutes to get through.



A trader, who had not been enumerated said she was still waiting to go through the numerous questionnaire, adding that people she knew told her about some funny questions being asked by the enumerators but hoped to get counted eventually.



Mr. Eric Eshun, a banker, said he had received calls from his enumerator and was still looking for a time to meet the officials to be enumerated.



“I am mostly not around because of my busy schedule, but I need to make time to be enumerated too,” he said.