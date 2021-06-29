2021 Census: GSS impressed with progress of exercise so far

General News of Tuesday, 29 June 2021

Source: happyghana.com

The Head of Publicity, Education, and Advocacy for the 2021 Census, Francis Nyarko Larbi, says the Ghana Statistical Service, GSS, is impressed with the progress of the ongoing Population and Housing Census.



According to him, all arrangements put in place are going as planned and there is no complaint from the populace with regards to the census.



He told Samuel Eshun on the Happy Morning Show aired on e.TV Ghana and Happy 98.9FM: “All things are going as planned. The listing of structures had begun two weeks ago and as of now the first phase of the work is completed but the second phase which is much more important to us has begun.



"So, after we had celebrated the census night, it paved way for the second phase to begin. We have not had any report that things have gone south. At the national level, the authorities have enumerated the VIPs and we are pleased with the progress so far.”



The population census commenced on Sunday, June 27, 2021, and will end on July 11, 2021.



Speaking on the reception by the populace, Francis added that Ghanaians in general have welcomed census officers besides some who are skeptical about the process.



“The cooperation from the populace has also been impressive. This is about data collection and some people will readily give you their details but for some, they need more convincing even though there has been much publicity,” he added.



The 2021 PHC is the first digital census in Ghana. It will provide important information to support the evidence-based implementation of the national development agenda and support the tracking of achievements of the Sustainable Development Goals (SDGs) and Agenda 2063 of the African Union.



On Friday 19th March 2021, His Excellency the Vice President of the Republic of Ghana announced 27th June 2021 as the date for Census Night.



The 2021 PHC was initially scheduled to be conducted in 2020 but had to be postponed due to the COVID-19 pandemic.



Despite the challenges posed by the pandemic, the Service is on course for the collection of data in the second quarter of the year.