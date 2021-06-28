2021 Census: Don't travel to your hometown for the headcount - GSS to Ghanaians

General News of Monday, 28 June 2021

GSS on Sunday, June 27, 2021, observed the Census night



The 2021 Population and Housing Census will last for 15 days



Ghana’s last census was held in 2010



The Ghana Statistical Service (GSS), has said all persons in the country will be counted regardless of where they find themselves, Citi News has reported.



GSS has hence discouraged people from going back to their hometowns to get counted for the 2021 Population and Housing Census.



Speaking to the press at the Kwame Nkrumah Circle on Sunday, June 27, 2021, Government Statistician Prof. Samuel Kobina Annim advised persons living in Ghana to avail themselves for the exercise.



“Census undertaking is really at the convenience of our respondents. So, we count you once, count you at the right place, and count you at the right time. We are not asking anybody to travel for purposes of counting,” as quoted by Citi News.



He also blamed late chalking and listing in Bolgatanga, Bongo, Talensi, Krowor, Ledzokuku and Adenta Districts to boundary issues.



“…the reasons why we have had these challenges strand around issues of boundary disputes which we are working with the administrative leaders to resolve. This second category of the challenge is where persons are yet to be convinced of the relevance of this exercise.



There is a strong relationship between census taking and one’s own wellbeing. So persons who have not availed themselves of the exercise we are using this platform to urge them to participate in this activity,” he stated.



The Ghana Statistical Service has officially commenced the process of counting persons living in Ghana.



The exercise started on Sunday, June 27, 2021, and was dubbed the Census night.



The 2021 population and housing census is expected to run till July 11, 2021.



The exercise is to help Ghana generate data that will be used in decision-making and development.



