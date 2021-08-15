2021 BSTEM Quiz Competition: Cherryfield Montessori School crowned champions

Regional News of Sunday, 15 August 2021

Source: Kay Agbenyega, Contributor

Cherryfield Montessori School has been crowned Champions for 2021 GA West Municipal BSTEM Quiz Competition.



The Minister for Education Dr. Yaw Adutwum, who graced the occasion made a passionate appeal to organizers to make the annual competition a national event.



Cherryfield Montessori School overwhelmingly scored 67 marks to lift the trophy as against its closest contender St. Joseph R/C Basic School which managed to garner 50.5 marks to occupy the second position, followed by Nsakina M/A Basic School polling 39 to take over the third position with St. Sylvanus R/C Basic scoring 34.5 marks in fourth position.



Speaking at the grand finale of 2021 GA West Municipal BSTEM Quiz Competition upon victory on Friday, August 13, the Director of Cherryfield Montessori School, Madam Magdalene Dzifa Adzanu said “As for us, we don’t fear competition. I told my contestants, the Cherryfield Ambassadors, that this competition is between Cherryfield and the rest and that they should work towards that. Indeed they were focused, hardworking, up to speed with their actions, and to God be the glory, in the final analysis, which is the champions of champions held on August 13, 2021, Cherryfield emerged the winner.”



She said: “We’re so excited to be part of this competition; it’s going to help the students, boost their morale, which means that they can achieve anything they are focused on.”



Madam Magdalene Dzifa Adzanu averred in an interview after the event that the results mean a lot to her and the school and that her efforts, the teachers’ efforts, their sleepless nights and that of parents haven’t been in vain.



“It also implies that if you want to enrol your children in school within the GA West municipality, Cherryfield remains the best option to single out for admission,” she indicated.



Madam Dzifa Adzanu told the media, “In a bid to sustain this performance, we’ll simply go back to the drawing board, we amend a few things that must be fixed and consistently, we’ll be on top of issues. That’s the way we intend to sustain our performance, so we don’t repeat mistakes in future”.



Meanwhile, Cherryfield Montessori School Boss Magdalene Dzifa Adzanu has urged the Ministry of Education to improve the study of Science, Technology, Engineering and Maths (STEM) education in Ghana.



She pointed out that a total scale up in STEM education will create an enabling environment for Ghanaian students pursue engineering, invent, innovate and optimise Ghana’s natural resources for the benefits of the citizenry whilst creating solutions for emerging problems in the world markets, and called on the Minister of Education to take urgent steps to adopt, upgrade and make the GA West Municipal BSTEM Quiz Competition a national event equal to Science and Maths Quiz competition.





2021 BSTEM Quiz Competition



2021 Basic Science, Technology, Engineering and Mathematics Quiz Competition (BSTEM) was launched for basic schools within Ga West Municipality with a call on students to adequately prepare for excellence in the foremost competitive academic battle.



The launch of the BSTEM Quiz Competition paves the way for a keenly contested intellectual battle that will result in awards of students in basic schools within the Ga West Municipal Assembly.



About 77 public schools and 22 private schools participated in the maiden edition of the BSTEM Quiz Competition.



Cash prizes, scholarships will be awarded to winners whilst others will be granted unique opportunities to tour places of interest.