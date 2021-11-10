2021 BECE to begin Monday, November 15

General News of Wednesday, 10 November 2021

Source: classfmonline.com

This year’s Basic Education Certificate Examinations (BECE) will begin on Monday, 15 November 2021.



The 5-day exam will be written at all 2,158 centres across the country.



In all, 571,894 candidates are expected to take the exam.



The management of the Ghana Education Service (GES), in a statement, advised candidates, invigilators, supervisors, school authorities, teachers and parents “to desist from any form of examination malpractice.”



The statement continued: “GES, WAEC and the security services are working jointly to ensure the smooth conduct of the examinations at all centres across the country.”



It advised supervisors and invigilators to ensure “strict adherence to the COVID protocols at all centres.”



It further revealed: “The school selection process will commence after the BECE,” with details communicated in due course.



The management of GES also wished all candidates taking this year’s exam “success and good luck”.