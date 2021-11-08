2021 BECE candidates provide mower to Hassaniya Islamic JHS

Regional News of Monday, 8 November 2021

Source: Daniel Kaku, Contributor

Hassaniya Islamic Junior High School at Nzema Aiyinasi in the Ellembelle District of the Western Region has received a mower from its 2021 Basic Education Certificate Examination (BECE) candidates.



The kind gesture will help the school to stop the traditional method of tidying up its environment.



This year's Basic Education Certificate Examination is expected to commence on Monday, November 15, and end on Friday, November 19, 2021, across the country.



Speaking at a short and colorful ceremony, the Aiyinasi South Circuit Supervisor of Ghana Education Service, Mr. Sylvester Nkansah commended the candidates for thinking about their school by providing a mower to their school.



He described the gesture as unprecedented and prayed to God to bless them abundantly and also helped them to pass and pass well in their final exams.



"In fact, you have done marvelously well and I don't think this school will forget about you; may Almighty God richly bless you", he acknowledged.



He added that: "Since I became Circuit Supervisor in this Circuit, this type of gesture I have seen today, I have not seen it anywhere, that JHS students will hand over a mower to a school, this is unprecedented, let us applaud them".



He encouraged them to continue to show love to the school, "you have started on a good note so I will urge you to continue to support your school".



Mr. Sylvester Nkansah seized the opportunity to advise the candidates to rely on their books and desist from examination malpractices.



"I will appeal to you to use your books, learn hard, sit down and learn well and avoid using ways and means. BECE, examination malpractice is not good so please desist from it", he counseled.



He also took the opportunity to entreat the continuing pupils to emulate from the 2021 batch and even better for the school.



"I will entreat all of you, those who are behind these candidates to emulate. It is done so you must also do more than this. Somebody has done it, you must do better than what they have done so when it is your turn try to do something bigger than this, and I know you can do it", he urged.



The SMC Chairman of the School, Mallam Issah expressed his profound gratitude to the candidates for the unflinching support offered to the school.



He said the kind gesture would motivate their past students of the school to help the school to develop.



He, therefore, called on the past students of the school to come to the aid of the school.



He seized the opportunity and prayed to Almighty Allah to bless the candidates and let them get better grades in their exams.



"This has never happened before and I am saying that because at your level, nobody is even expecting anything of this, not to talk about cutlass but you have been able to go beyond to provide a mower. We are praying that you will complete school and become responsible leaders and get decent jobs to come back and help the school. You have done well, Allah should continue to bless you abundantly", he encouraged them.



Mr. Ali Kwasi Pennah, the Headmaster of the school who couldn't hold his joy, gave thanks to the candidates.



He, therefore, promised to maintain the machine to last longer to achieve its intended purpose.



Hassaniya Islamic Basic School started as a "Makalanta School" in the center of Aiyinasi Zongo where children were only taught Arabic on January 11, 1988, with a student population of thirty-two (32).



On September 1, 1988, the government of Ghana absorbed the school as a Circular School and was relocated to its current location (in between Aiyinasi and Basake road).



The school currently has a student population of over seven hundred (700) and it starts from KG to Junior High School three (JHS 3).







