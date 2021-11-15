2021 BECE: Kumasi candidates express optimism about obtaining good grades

Regional News of Monday, 15 November 2021

Source: otecfmghana.com

The Basic Education Certificate Examination (BECE) for the 2021 academic year starts Monday, November 16, 2021, at various examination centres across the country as candidates express optimism about obtaining good grades.



The BECE, which is usually written in the month of June each year, had to be delayed some four months due to the outbreak of the novel Coronavirus pandemic.



The students who wrote their first two papers, Social Studies and French, were excited as they described the exams as "normal" class exercise or homework and were surprised all questions given to them were simple as well as easy to understand and answer.



According to them, based on speculations that BECE is tough, they went in nervous but relaxed after seeing the exam questions.



In Ashanti Region, a total of 111, 432, made up of 55,829 males and 55, 603 females are writing this year’s BECE.



According to OTEC News’ reporter Sarah Boakye, at New Tafo M/A JSS, a total of 287 candidates from 10 public schools sat for the two papers at the



Speaking to our reporter Mr. Maxwell Manu who is the Supervisor for that centre said everything has been set in order to enable the participating students to go through without hitches.



At Ashtown Roman Girls where there are two centres ‘A and B’, our reporter Gloria Osei Akoto said there were 4 absentees as 566 candidates took part in the exams.



Several other candidates who spoke to OTECNEWS also expressed similar feelings about their readiness to deliver excellent performances in the 2021 BECE.



The Supervisor for centre ‘A’ Charles Kusi Amankwaa said the students were conducting themselves very well as the exercise has been a massive success



Reporting from Kumasi Asanteman Senior High School, Rosemond Amponsah said 1,081 candidates from 19 public and private Junior High Schools took part, with 9 candidates absent.







Some of the candidates who also spoke to our reporter said, they were happy to be able to write the exams and also realised that the questions were within their capability.



The situation was not different at Kumasi Anglican SHS where our reporters Ruth Catherine Takyi and Zuleiha Nuhu visited as the candidates were busily writing their papers.



Kumasi Metropolitan Director of GES, Mr. David Oppong, said 10,679 candidates across 216 public and private schools within greater Kumasi made of 5,596 females and 5,083 are males are expected to partake in the exams.



Education Minister’s message to BECE candidates



The Minister of Education, Yaw Adutwum, has asked students participating in the ongoing Basic Education Certificate Examinations (BECE) to desist from all forms of examination malpractices.



A total of 571, 894 final year Junior High School (JHS) students are writing their first external examination beginning Monday (15 November) across the 16 regions of the country in 2,158 centres.



In a statement, Adutwum said his outfit is working with the Ghana Education Service (GES) and West African Examination Council (WAEC) to ensure a smooth and peaceful examination at all the centres.



“On behalf of my Ministry, I wish to extend my best wishes to the 571, 894 candidates who will be writing this year’s Basic Education Certificate Examination from Monday 15 November 2021 to Friday 19 November.



“I wish to encourage candidates, invigilators, supervisors, school authorities, and teachers to observe all COVID-19 safety protocols as you write the exams devoid of all forms of examination malpractices,” the statement read.



WAEC's Assurance



The West Africa Education Council (WAEC), has assured that the ongoing Basic Education Certificate Examination (BECE) will end successfully without any leaks.



A total number of 571, 894 candidates are sitting for the exam from today, Monday, November 15, 2021, to Friday, November 19, at 2,158 centres nationwide.



Speaking ahead of the exams, the Head of Public Affairs at WAEC, Agnes Teye-Cudjoe, said “the Council has done everything that needs to be done to ensure that the examination is done successfully to safeguard the integrity of the exam.”



Even during the printing of the questions, Mrs. Teye Cudjoe said the WAEC invited the National Intelligence Bureau to oversee the process.



“… So they were there to watch over the printing in addition to the Ghana Police and the Council’s security,” she said.



“Having a successful exam is a collective responsibility. Now WAEC has compiled questions, printed, packed, and distributed, and we are handing them over to supervisors at the various centres,” she outlined.



GES' advice to candidates



A statement signed by the Head of Public Relations of the Ghana Education Service, Mrs. Cassandra Twum Ampofo, urged the candidates to eschew all forms of examination malpractices during the period.



“Candidates, invigilators, supervisors, school authorities, teachers, and parents are advised to desist from any form of examination malpractice.”



“GES, WAEC, and the security services are working jointly to ensure the smooth conduct of the examinations at all the centres across the country,” she added.



The statement further charged supervisors and invigilators to ensure strict adherence to COVOD-19 protocols.



The statement also commended teachers, school heads, parents, and other stakeholders for preparing the candidates for the examination.”



It said details of the selection process for the Senior High School will be communicated in due course and wished all candidates success and good luck.