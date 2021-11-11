2021 BECE: GES to place over 90% candidates – CSSPS Coordinator

General News of Thursday, 11 November 2021

Source: otecfmghana.com

The National Coordinator of the Computerised School Selection and Placement System (CSSPS) Mark Sasu Mensah has given a strong assurance that the Ghana Education Service is determined to place over 90% of the 2021 BECE Candidates who would be ready to continue their education at the Senior High school level.



Explaining the rationale behind the plans to ensure candidates choose their preferred schools after writing their final BECE, Mark Sasu Mensah maintained that the Ministry of Education was always learning from the previous developments and for that matter, the new process which started last year is meant to resolve most of the challenges facing the placement procedure.



Speaking on OTEC FM’S political show ‘DWABEREM’ on Wednesday, November 10, 2021, Mr. Mark Sasu Mensah noted that the Ghana Education Service was able to place 85% of the last year’s 531.905 candidates across the country a situation he observed was an improvement of 2019.



He stated that the remaining 15% of the candidates were those who got an aggregate 9 for both English and Maths papers of which most of them had since written the subjects to find placement in the 2021 academic year.



He told the host the programme’s Dr. Cash, the Ghana Education Service was ready to place four categories of applicants this year made up of regular candidates of the 571,894, the private candidates who sat to better their grades, the foreign candidates, and the re-entry candidates who could not get placement due to peculiar issues last year.



He pleaded to both Parents and especially the BECE candidates to concentrate on writing the examination which starts next Monday since the new placement criteria would be made available to the public at the appropriate time assuring further that the doors of the Placement Secretariat were opened to everybody in the society.



A total of 571,894 candidates will from Monday 15th November to Friday November 19, 2021 sit for the Basic Education Certificate Examinations (BECE) at the designated 2,158 exams centres across the country.



The Ghana Education Service in a statement advised the candidates to desist from any form of examination malpractice.



