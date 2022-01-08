2021 Ashanti Music Awards: Full list of winners

Music of Saturday, 8 January 2022
Source: Contributor, Kubi Live
The Second Edition of the 2021/2022 Ashanti Music Awards officially kicked off at the Golden Tulip in Kumasi, with many dignitaries in attendance.
Some dignitaries present were Mrs. Augustina Addison, Chairperson of MUSIGA Ashanti Ashanti, Dr. Barima Asumadu Sakyi, Director of Center For National Center Kumasi, Mr Emmanuel Kofi Nti, CEO Of Hammer Productions, Mr. Osei-Tutu Kwabena, General Manager Sikka FM, Rev. Eddie, Senior Minister Of Royalhouse Chapel, Mr Emmanuel Bimpeh, CEO Of New Corporate Ghana Agency, Prophet Joshua Nii Quaye Djaney, Building Supervisor, Mr. Kaptain Richmond Akorli, CEO Of Kaptain Richmond Business Consult, as well as other celebrities.
Rapper BiggBone kickstarted with an exciting performance, as the audience applauded him for his stagecraft.
Other artistes such as Africa Child, Joseph Mensah, Kweku Flick, and Rex Omar thrilled fans present at the event.
See the full list of winner below.
Best Rapper of Ashanti
Ypee
Artist Of Ashanti
Gyakie
Best Collaboration of Ashanti
Kofi Jamar (Ekorso) ft Yaw Tog & Ypee
HipHop Song of Ashanti
Jay Bahd (Condemn)
International Collaboration of Ashanti
Yaw Tog (Sore Remix) ft Stormzy
New Artist of Ashanti
Queen Victoria
HipHop Artist of Ashanti
Jay Bahd
International Artist of Ashanti
Black Kat Gh
Gospel Artist of Ashanti
Jojo Arhin
<>Reggae/ Dancehall song of Ashanti
African Child (Kumoo)
Reggae/ Dancehall Artist of Ashanti
African Child
Gospel song of Ashanti
Obaapa Christy
Popular Song of Ashanti
Black Sherif (2nd Sermon)
Ep/Album of Ashanti
Jay Bahd (Return of Okomfo Anokye)
Best Rap song of Ashanti
Ypee(Ten Toes) ft Kofi Jamar
Instrumentalist of Ashanti
Nana Akwasi
Highlife/AfroHighlife song of Ashanti
Ceekay (Makoma)
Artist Manager of Ashanti
BKC Boss
Record of Ashanti
Kojo Cue (Ex)
Best Producer of Ashanti
Tubhani Muzik
Video director of Ashanti
Mysta Bruce
Best locally supporting Dj of Ashanti
Dj Carcious