2021 Ashanti Music Awards: Full list of winners

Music of Saturday, 8 January 2022

Source: Contributor, Kubi Live

The Second Edition of the 2021/2022 Ashanti Music Awards officially kicked off at the Golden Tulip in Kumasi, with many dignitaries in attendance.



Some dignitaries present were Mrs. Augustina Addison, Chairperson of MUSIGA Ashanti Ashanti, Dr. Barima Asumadu Sakyi, Director of Center For National Center Kumasi, Mr Emmanuel Kofi Nti, CEO Of Hammer Productions, Mr. Osei-Tutu Kwabena, General Manager Sikka FM, Rev. Eddie, Senior Minister Of Royalhouse Chapel, Mr Emmanuel Bimpeh, CEO Of New Corporate Ghana Agency, Prophet Joshua Nii Quaye Djaney, Building Supervisor, Mr. Kaptain Richmond Akorli, CEO Of Kaptain Richmond Business Consult, as well as other celebrities.



Rapper BiggBone kickstarted with an exciting performance, as the audience applauded him for his stagecraft.



Other artistes such as Africa Child, Joseph Mensah, Kweku Flick, and Rex Omar thrilled fans present at the event.



See the full list of winner below.



Best Rapper of Ashanti

Ypee



Artist Of Ashanti

Gyakie



Best Collaboration of Ashanti

Kofi Jamar (Ekorso) ft Yaw Tog & Ypee



HipHop Song of Ashanti

Jay Bahd (Condemn)



International Collaboration of Ashanti

Yaw Tog (Sore Remix) ft Stormzy



New Artist of Ashanti

Queen Victoria



HipHop Artist of Ashanti

Jay Bahd



International Artist of Ashanti

Black Kat Gh



Gospel Artist of Ashanti

Jojo Arhin



<>Reggae/ Dancehall song of Ashanti

African Child (Kumoo)



Reggae/ Dancehall Artist of Ashanti

African Child



Gospel song of Ashanti

Obaapa Christy



Popular Song of Ashanti

Black Sherif (2nd Sermon)



Ep/Album of Ashanti

Jay Bahd (Return of Okomfo Anokye)



Best Rap song of Ashanti

Ypee(Ten Toes) ft Kofi Jamar



Instrumentalist of Ashanti

Nana Akwasi



Highlife/AfroHighlife song of Ashanti

Ceekay (Makoma)



Artist Manager of Ashanti

BKC Boss



Record of Ashanti

Kojo Cue (Ex)



Best Producer of Ashanti

Tubhani Muzik



Video director of Ashanti

Mysta Bruce



Best locally supporting Dj of Ashanti

Dj Carcious