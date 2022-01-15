2021 AFCON: Akufo-Addo is the president, Ghana will qualify to round 16 - Kevin Taylor mocks

General News of Saturday, 15 January 2022

Source: www.ghanaweb.com

Social commentator Kevin Taylor has expressed albeit sarcastically that the Black Stars will qualify to the next stage of the 2021 Africa Cup of Nations.



Kevin Taylor said in his regular commentary on social media that the Black Stars have all the factors needed to make it to the next round.



According to him, with Nana Addo Dankwa Akufo-Addo as President, Dede Ayew as captain and the Holy Spirit, Ghana will not exit the tournament at the first round.



He urged Ghanaians to dismiss predictions by some pundits the Black Stars are leaving the tournament.



“The fact that Morocco has six points does mean they’ve qualified. They have no advantage in the group. Ghana will qualify. Don’t let anyone tell you that we are not going to qualify. Akufo-Addo is the president Ghana will qualify. People say no water, no electricity, no world cup but I’m very confident that Ghana will qualify”, he said.



On how Ghana can advance to the round of 16, Kevin Taylor predicted some massive Covid-19 cases in the camps of Morocco and Gabon that will result in their game being cancelled.



He added further that the Black Stars will thump Comoros 10-2 which will give the country a better goal advantage and guarantee the country a place in the knockout stages.



“Eight Morocco players will test positive for Covid-19. Six Gabon players will also test positive. The game will be cancelled and they will fulfilled their points. Enemies are not God so lets pray for Morocco and Gabon to have Covid cases. God should give us a referee who handle the game in our favour. We will score them 10-2 and get plus nine goals.



“On the table, Morocco will have six points, Gabon will have four points and Ghana will have four points plus nine goals and we’ll beat Gabon to second with our goals. Some people are not good at Maths so they think we can’t qualify. We have God and he will make us qualify,” he said.



Kevin Taylor’s sarcastic predictions follows Ghana’s disappointing draw with Gabon in their second game of the 2021 Africa Cup of Nations.



The Black Stars conceded a late goal against Gabon to scupper their chances of having an automatic qualification to round 16.



