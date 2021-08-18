2020 polls: You delivered impressive results to the NDC – Mahama tells Upper East

General News of Wednesday, 18 August 2021

Source: 3news.com

The Presidential Candidate of the National Democratic Congress (NDC) in last year’s elections, Former President John Dramani Mahama has explained to the chiefs and people of the Upper East region why he chose to start his thank you tour in the region.



He said on Tuesday August 17 the region delivered impressive results in last years polls to his party, the NDC, hence the decision to start thanking them first before he goes to the other parts of the country.



“We won 14 out of the 15 parliamentary seats , we won 15 out of the 15 presidential consistencies and so in the presidency we got 15/15 and in parliament we got 14 /15 . That is a very impressive results.



“And so when I decided to come on a thank you tour I said let me come to the Upper East and then come and thank you first. So that is why I came to the Upper East region first to start my thank you from here before I go to the other places.



“But I know that it is a response to the work we are doing together.



“I know tis region very well and I have been round almost very nook and cranny of this region and I know almost all of you the paramount chiefs personally , many of you are my friends and so anytime I come to visit you, you have outlined to me what your issues are. Some is water, some is is about schools , training colleges, roads and all that.



“When I was MP, Minister of Communications, Vice President and President I knew what what the issues in this region were and so when I got the opportunity we started to address . we did a lot of water system s in many communities , we did a lot of health systems in many communities, we started to work on a lot of road s in several parts of the region.



