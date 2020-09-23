Politics of Wednesday, 23 September 2020

Source: Class FM

Osofo Kyiriabosom’s house burgled

Flagbearer of Ghana Union Movement, Christian Kwabena Andrews, also known as Osofo Kyiriabosom

The house of the flagbearer of the Ghana Union Movement (GUM), Mr Christian Kwabena Andrews, also known as Osofo Kyiriabosom, has been burgled.



The armed robbers, according to Osofo Kyiriabosom, broke into his Kumasi residence on Tuesday night (22 September 2020).



The robbers hacksawed the metal fence wall to gain access to the compound of the GUM flagbearer’s home.



They hacksawed a burglarproof window and used a yellow gallon as a footstool to gain access into the living room.



The robbers made away with TV sets and other electrical gadgets as well as some clothes.



They ransacked most of the rooms of the house.

