Source: 3 News

2020 polls: We’ll crush troublemakers, protect the ballot – IGP

Inspector-General of Police (IGP), James Oppong-Boanuh

Inspector-General of Police (IGP), Mr James Oppong-Boanuh, has advised Ghanaians to go quietly to the voting centres on December 7 and cast their ballot without fomenting trouble, as the law will deal with anyone who attempts to distort the elections on that day.



The IGP gave the advice during a working visit to the Ashanti Region.



The IGP, who was in the region to assess the operational readiness of the Service ahead of the December polls, noted that the personnel are ready for the polls.



“The operational assessment of the readiness of the police in Ashanti toward the 2020 election, we have all witnessed the scenario that was staged and the response of the police.



“You’ve looked at how they’ve responded to the situations.



“This is to show how they’ll react should there be any of such incidence on such on the election day”, he said.



“While at it, let me appeal to Ghanaians that we should go to the polling stations, cast our votes and do not foment any trouble, because if you do, the law will catch up with you”, the IGP stated.



Apart from assessing the operational readiness of the police, the IGP was in the region to meet with major stakeholders, counterparts and partners of peace ahead of the polls.



He also held a meeting with Asantehene Otumfuo Osei Tutu II.



Mr Oppong-Boanuh further assured the general public that the police service is “ready and prepared to police the ballot, before during and after the election day.”



The IGP, as part of his visit to the region, will meet with personnel of the Ghana Police Service to look at their welfare to find out if they have any challenges with their welfare and find out how best those challenges can be addressed.





