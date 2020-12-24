Politics of Thursday, 24 December 2020

Source: 3 News

2020 parliamentary results gazetted

Jean Mensa, Chairperson of the EC

The Electoral Commission (EC) has, in accordance with the law, gazetted the presidential and parliamentary results of the 2020 general elections.



Extra O. Gazette No. 195 EC Parliamentary Results 2020



Constitutional instrument (CI 135) signed by Chair of the Electoral Commission (EC) Jean Mensa said “In exercise of the power conferred on the Electoral Commission under Article 63 (9) of the 1992 Constitution, this instrument is hereby made.



“Nana Addo Dankwa Akufo-Addo, the New Patriotic Party (NPP) Presidential Candidate, having, in the Presidential Election held on the 7th of December, 2020, pursuant to Article 63 (3) of the Constitution, obtained more than fifty percent of the total number of valid votes cast, is hereby declared the President-Elect of the Republic of Ghana.”



Meanwhile, the opposition National Democratic Congress (NDC) have rejected the results of the polls because in their view, the figures were tampered with by the Commission in favour of the incumbent President.

