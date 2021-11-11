2020 elections were the bloodiest in Ghana’s history - Bawah Mogtari

General News of Thursday, 11 November 2021

Source: rainbowradioonline.com

Special aide to former President John Dramani Mahama, Joyce Bawah Mogtari, has described the 2020 general elections as the bloodiest in Ghana’s history.



Speaking in a welcome address at an event to climax Mr. Mahama’s nationwide Thank You tour, the private legal practitioner asserted that Ghanaians witnessed the killing of eight persons during the collation of election results, an incident she described as terrible.



To her, Ghana witnessed the worst conduct of a general election in the fourth republic.



She said this was an election that the National Democratic Congress (NDC) and the people of Ghana believe Mr. Mahama won but victory was stolen for the ruling party.



Joyce Bawah Mogtari further posited that Mr. Mahama is a politician who believes in the welfare of citizens and will continue to do so.



She commended the former president for leading the party on the Thank You tour despite not being declared as the winner.



In her view, this was a great decision the former president took.