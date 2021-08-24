2020 elections: Our arms were twisted – John Mahama on Parliamentary results

General News of Tuesday, 24 August 2021

John Dramani Mahama, the leader of the National Democratic Congress in the 2020 elections believes the party was offered a raw deal in the parliamentary elections.



John Mahama is of the view that the NDC won the majority of seats in Parliament but were cheated by the ruling New Patriotic Party which had the power of incumbency.



The former President who is on a ‘Thank You’ tour of the country reiterated that the party performed well generally in the elections.



Addressing chiefs and people of the Upper West region as part of his ‘Thank You Tour’ on Monday, August 23, 2021, John Mahama noted that the party enjoyed great support from Ghanaians and expressed gratitude for the show of belief in the party and its candidates.



“It has been a very impressive performance, nationally, we increased our votes a little over 4 million to almost 6.3 million votes in the 2020 elections. And your vote from the Upper West Region contributed to this impressive performance.



“We increased our seats from 106 to 137 seats and we brought the NPP from 169 to 137. But for the arm-twisting that they twisted against us in some constituencies, we would have had the clean Majority in Parliament,” he said.



John Mahama said that the make-up of the eighth Parliament is good for Ghana’s democracy as it empowers the legislature to perform its checks and balance duty efficiently.



He remarked that the era of the government having its way in Parliament has been suspended by the hung parliament.



“As we speak, there is no Majority, there is no Minority. This is a good outcome for the people of Ghana, because it takes the impunity that normally the ruling party has when it has an overwhelming Majority in Parliament.



“In the first term, when the NPP had 169 seats in Parliament, they just railroaded everything through Parliament without consideration. But now, it is not possible for them to do that because they have the same number of seats the NDC has,” he stated.



