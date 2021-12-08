2020 elections: NDC did not do enough to investigate the killing of the 8 - Ben Ephson

General News of Wednesday, 8 December 2021

The Managing Editor of Daily Dispatch newspaper, Ben Ephson, has criticised the National Democratic Congress (NDC) party for their failure to investigate into the killing of some eight persons during the 2020 elections.



According to him, “the party has not done enough to get to the bottom of what happened a year ago”.



Ben Ephson, who doubles as a pollster, made the statement on the Anopa Bofoↄ morning show hosted on Angel FM by Kwame Sam Biney.



His comments came in wake of NDC’s celebration of the polls in question on which it issued the statement titled “Message of the National Democratic Congress on the first anniversary of the bloodiest election of the fourth Republic.”



From the December 7 elections, a total of eight lives were lost including three minors. They were Zakaria Samira 12, Musah Fuseini 14, Botwe Tackie 16 and Abdallah Ayarek 18.



The others were Tajudeen Mohammed 41, Dompreh Emmanuel 36 and Abass Ibrahim whose age was not provided by the Ghana Police Service during a press conference to give situational update on the electoral violence.



Commissioner of Police (COP) Issac Ken Yeboah, Director-General of Criminal Investigation Department (CID) at the Police Head Quarters who made this disclosure, added that some 15 other electorates and by standers received various degrees of injuries during the chaotic event that occurred at the polling stations.



The pollster confirmed that the violence including the bloodshed recorded in the period in terms of numbers, was the highest under the Fourth Republican Constitution.



However, in his remarks, he noted that the statement issued will not inform the state to investigate into the killing of the electorates but rather, “there is the need for the second biggest party−having lost the elections−to go to court to ask the court to order an investigation.”



“Go to the Judiciary to force the executive to investigate. That is why we have three independent arms of government: the legislature, judiciary and the executive”, the newspaper editor added.