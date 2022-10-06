2020 elections: Ambassador Daniel Agyekum mounts spirited defence of NDC’s Ashanti regional chairman

Politics of Thursday, 6 October 2022

Source: www.ghanaweb.com

Former Ghana Ambassador to the United States, Daniel Ohene Agyekum has debunked allegations that the Ashanti Regional chairman of the National Democratic Congress, Andrew Augustus Nana Akwasi and other executives of the party misapplied funds which were meant for party activities in the 2020 elections.



Daniel Ohene Agyekum is quoted by Onua FM to have said that the claims that Nana Akwasi was compromised by the New Patriotic Party are pointless and without merit.



Reacting to a leaked report from a committee that investigated the party’s performance in the Ashanti Region in the 2020 election, the former Ashanti Regional Minister said the report is riddled with allegations with no evidence adduced to substantiate those claims.



He, therefore, holds that the report is untenable and must be treated with the contempt it deserves.



“Nowhere in the report affirmed or concluded that, indeed the regional chairman of our party sold our votes or squandered monies allocated for the general elections.



“None of the accusers was able to provide concrete evidence. There were 17 witnesses who appeared before the committee and I tell you no one was able to prove that, he (Nana Akwasi) took money from the NPP or squandered party money during the elections,” he said.



A fact-finding committee report concluded that some Ashanti Regional Executives of the NDC received bribes and other forms of enticement from the New Patriotic Party in the 2022 elections.



Excerpts of the report by the 7-member committee read ““Even though no concrete evidence was established that the Regional Chairman and the Regional Secretary collected monies from some NPP officials, some party members including the Regional Women’s Organizer and the Regional Organizer were convinced that both the Regional Chairman and Secretary compromised their positions to the detriment of the NDC Party, due to the manner these two executives handled the whole election process in the Region,” a copy of the committee report sighted by Starrfm.com.gh revealed.



Again, the report said: “The Ashanti Regional Organizer also informed the committee that the Regional Chairman, Regional Secretary and himself travelled to Axim to attend a funeral and the Regional Secretary informed him that the Land cruiser they used for the journey was bought and donated to regional Chairman (Nana Kwasi )by an NPP contractor”.



The NDC secured over 600,000 votes in the Ashanti region in the 2020 general elections, bettering the 2016 performance of 400,000 votes.