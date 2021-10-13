2020 election was historic, peaceful and transparent - Jean Mensa

General News of Wednesday, 13 October 2021

Source: www.ghanaweb.com

Chairperson of the Electoral Commission Ghana (EC), Jean Mensa, has described the 2020 election as a historic one for its transparency and peaceful conduct.



According to her, the 2020 presidential and parliamentary elections prove that Ghana can be a beacon of inspiration with its election within the sub-region.



She added the elections were characterized by peaceful conduct, high turnout and transparency to the extent that BBC had no other words to describe the elections than boring.



“I humbly refer to Ghana’s 2020 elections as historic for the transparency, the credibility, the cost-effectiveness, the high turn-out and the peaceful conduct that characterized it.



“So orderly, so methodical, so calm were the polls on the 7th of December, 2020 that BBC could find no other way to describe our elections than boring,” Jean Mensa said.



The EC Chairperson was speaking at the opening of the High-Level Meeting of the Parliament of the Economic Community of West African States (Ecowas) in Winneba, Central Region.



Jean Mensa as part of her speech said, “to the glory of God, I am pleased to say that Ghana held an election in December 2020 that prove the story of elections in our sub-region can indeed be an inspiration."



Meanwhile, the 2020 Presidential candidate of the National Democratic Congress, John Dramani Mahama has described the 2020 elections as one of the worst ever.



According to him, the party has identified loopholes and they have taken steps to ensure it doesn’t happen again.



These steps he says includes the set up a neutral body to review the 2020 Presidential and Parliamentary election for reforms to enhance credibility and acceptability of future elections.



“This is one of the worst ever elections we’ve had in Ghana. Because many things went wrong. Military invaded collation centres and forced Electoral officers to declare results. I have not witnessed any election that after printing ballot papers, another one million extra ballot papers are printed. So many things went wrong," John Dramani Mahama stressed.