2020 election was historic but not for its credibility and transparency – NDC’s Akuoku

The National Democratic Congress’ (NDC) Parliamentary Candidate for the Bortianor–Ngleshie Amanfro constituency in the 2020 general election, Alexander Akuoko has called out the Electoral Commission chairperson, Jean Mensa for being dishonest with members of the ECOWAS Parliament.



Although he agrees the 2020 general election was historical, he disagrees with the reasons stated by the EC Chair.



“Yes, I agree with Jean Mensa if she says election 2020 was historical. Incidents recorded during the election have never been seen in Ghana. Less than 6 months to the election, the EC decided to compile a new voter’s register. Parties with interest in the election were not given the opportunity to vet the register to determine its veracity".



"We went for an election and when the collation of votes was going on people were gunned down for no reason and the security agencies have not been able to come out with any arrest. I am not surprised she’s going around speaking half-truths,” he said in a panel discussion with Don Kwabena Prah on Happy98.9FM’s Epa Hoa Daben political talk show.



He noted that Jean Mensa has only been singing her own praises and saying the election was transparent and violent-free when we recorded deaths.



Ghana’s EC Chair, Jean Mensa has told members of the ECOWAS Parliament at Winneba that the 2020 election was one of the best the country has engaged in.



“I humbly refer to Ghana’s 2020 elections as historic for the transparency, the credibility, the cost-effectiveness, the high turn-out and the peaceful conduct that characterized it".



“So orderly, so methodical, so calm was the polls on the 7th of December, 2020 that BBC could find no other way to describe our elections than boring,” a statement that has been refuted by the country’s opposition party".



The 2020 General election which was won by President Akufo-Addo was declared and was challenged by his main contender former President John Dramani Mahama at the supreme court.