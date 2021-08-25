2020 election deaths: 2 NDC MPs lodge complaint at CHRAJ against Ministers, IGP and CDS

Politics of Wednesday, 25 August 2021

Two Members of Parliament, Samuel Okudzeto Ablakwa of North Tongu and Emmanuel Armah-Kofi Buah of Ellembelle want the Commission on Human Rights and Administrative Justice (CHRAJ) to investigate the cause of deaths during the 2020 General Elections.



The two lawmakers lodged the petition against the Minister of Interior and Defence, the Inspector General of the Ghana Police Service and the Chief of Defence Staff of Ghana Armed Forces.



The MPs in their petition stated that personnel from the Ghana armed forces did not conduct themselves in appropriate manner that promoted peace during the elections.



The legislators want CHRAJ to investigate cases reported at Techiman South, Odododiodio, Ablekuma Central and Savelugu constituencies.



The petition states that: “The armed officers executed these acts in clear breach of the statutory procedure for arrests and needlessly visited upon unarmed and peaceful civilians, acts of brutality resulting in death and injuries to others.



“The acts of these uniformed officers resulted in the death of two persons namely; i. 36 years old Emmanuel Dompre and ii. 15 years old Rita Otoo."



In the Techiman South constituency, the MPs said armed officers "attacked, violently abused and killed some civilians."



“The result of their actions was death caused to the following two individuals; i. 39 years old Tajudeen Alhassan and ii. 18 years old Abdallah Ayaric.



“Apart from causing the death of the two above mentioned, the officers also unlawfully assaulted and battered civilians gathered in front of the Brokyepem Hall close to the Techiman Municipal Assembly. Amongst the injured were; i. Alhassan Nasiru, ii. Abubakar Iddris, iii. Paul Asue, iv. Shaibu Bani, v. Jadalhak Iddris, vi. Aremeaw Alhassan and vii. Sulemana Elliasu.”



The petition went on to state that in the Savelugu Constituency, armed officers shoot and killed two young persons without any provocation whatsoever.



“These young persons are;14 years old Samira Zakaria, and 15 years old Fuseini Musah,” it added.



While a level 300 student of the Ghana Institute of Journalism was shot in the thigh, another 30-year-old man was alleged to have been killed at the Odorkor Police Church collation centre of the Ablekuma constituency.



According to the MPs, all these were done without any ill intent from the victims.



Evidence such as medical reports on some of the dead and injured, police reports, statements issued by the National Election Security Taskforce, media reports and video footages were attached to the petition.



Article 218 of Ghana's constitution mandates CHRAJ to investigate violations of fundamental human rights, abuses of power, injustice, and unjust treatment, the MPs stated.



They have asked the Commission to ensure that victims and appropriate representatives are compensated. They also want authorities implicated in the case to face disciplinary action and be prosecuted.



They've also given notice that they're prepared to bring witnesses to testify in support of the charges.