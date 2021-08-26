2020 Elections: The bloodiest election in Ghana’s history – Okudzeto Ablakwa

General News of Thursday, 26 August 2021

Source: www.ghanaweb.com

• About 8 people died during the polls in 2020



• For Okudzeto Ablakwa its the 'bloodiest' election ever



• He wants culprits arrested



The Member of Parliament for North Tongu, Samuel Okudzeto Ablakwa has described the 2020 general elections as the bloodiest election in the history of Ghana.



The North Tongu MP along with the MP for Ellembelle, Emmanuel Armah-Kofi Buah, petitioned the Commission on Human Rights and Administrative Justice (CHRAJ) to investigate the cause of deaths of about 8 people during the polls.



According to Mr Ablakwa, never in history has there been more deaths recorded during an election than the 2020 polls.



The MP could not understand why people can commit crimes during elections and go scot-free without the national security institutions making arrests.



“This is the bloodiest election in the history of elections in this country and yet not a word from the Commander in Chief and we must all be horrified about that,” Ablakwa said in an interview on Citi FM, Okudzeto Ablakwa.



He added, “Let us not create the impression that when it’s time for elections people have the license to kill because as for elections time our laws do not work.”



Okudzeto Ablakwa expressed worry about why President Nana Addo Dankwa Akufo-Addo who benefitted most from the elections has failed to console families who lost their relatives in the polls.



“As we speak, not even a word from the Commander in Chief of the Ghana Armed Forces, the chair of the Security Council who has had the opportunity to deliver two messages on the State of the Nation since these brutalities,” the MP said.



“He is the greatest beneficiary of the December 7 elections, yet not a word and we are pretending in this country that this did not happen,” he added.



In the petition submitted to CHRAJ, the legislators want an investigation into cases reported at Techiman South, Odododiodio, Ablekuma Central and Savelugu constituencies.







